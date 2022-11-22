Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

