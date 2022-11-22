Algorand 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $154.86 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $154.86 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00073474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00056239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00022681 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,332,893,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,110,546,573 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

