Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.20.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.