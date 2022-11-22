Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.20.

BABA opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $140.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,656,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

