Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $206.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.4 %
BABA stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $140.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60.
Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
