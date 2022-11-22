Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $36.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ALLY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
