Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $36.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Ally Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

