AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 101,563 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 386.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $13,201,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,414,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 288,802 shares in the last quarter.

CADE opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. Stephens lifted their target price on Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

