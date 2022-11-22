AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,781 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at $77,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $81,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $187.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.