AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.40.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.45.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.