AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 101.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,032. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of DBX opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

