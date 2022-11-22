AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% in the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,224.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,473 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.87.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

