AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 275.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NLOK opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

