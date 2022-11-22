AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,339 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

