AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

