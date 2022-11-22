AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE KMX opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

