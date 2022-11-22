AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $244,569,000 after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

