AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 248.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,238 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

FTDR stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

