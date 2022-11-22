AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,249 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

