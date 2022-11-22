AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 683.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,551,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,294,000 after buying an additional 31,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

