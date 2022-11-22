AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 871.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,613 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 110,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.