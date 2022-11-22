AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 419.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.3 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

EQC stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Commonwealth

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.