AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 591.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

