AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 84,094 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Zillow Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $349,924.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,443 shares of company stock worth $1,436,184 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

