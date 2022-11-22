AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 65,633 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

