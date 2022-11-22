AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,204 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:LZB opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.04. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

