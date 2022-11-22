AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.