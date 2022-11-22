AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.89.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

