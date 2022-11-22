AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,789 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,789 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after purchasing an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 4.0 %

BDX opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.