AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 38,798 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,798 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,309 shares of company stock worth $4,846,147.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $145.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

