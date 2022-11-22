Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

