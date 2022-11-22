Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) versus Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Critical Comparison

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) and Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amada and Sysmex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sysmex 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Amada has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sysmex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amada and Sysmex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 9.13% 6.19% 4.91% Sysmex 11.46% 12.35% 8.99%

Dividends

Amada pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Amada pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sysmex pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amada and Sysmex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.79 billion 0.90 $247.15 million $2.92 9.54 Sysmex $3.24 billion 3.85 $392.42 million $0.94 31.65

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than Amada. Amada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sysmex beats Amada on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amada

Amada Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching. The company also provides metal cutting machines, such as hyper saw, pulse cutting band saw, automatic and semi-automatic general-purpose band saw, vertical band saw, circular saw, and other machines; structural steel machines; grinding machines; and band saw blades and circular saw blades that are used for metal cutting machines. In addition, it offers precision welding machines, including laser welders and markers, resistance welders, and systems for use in automotive body panels and electrical equipment, LCD displays, personal computers, medical devices, and other products. Further, the company provides consumables, and tooling equipment. Additionally, it offers stamping presses and stamping press equipment, and spring machines. The company was formerly known as Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. Amada Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Isehara, Japan.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. Sysmex Corporation has a strategic alliance with QIAGEN N.V. for the development and commercialization of cancer companion diagnostics using Plasma-Safe-SeqS technology. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

