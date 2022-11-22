American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $152.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

