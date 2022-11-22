American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMS opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.81.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

