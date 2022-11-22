American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 81.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in American Water Works by 90.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

