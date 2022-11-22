Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $18.30 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $18.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.63. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $288.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

