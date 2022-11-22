Analysts Issue Forecasts for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $16.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.67. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $119.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.