Analysts Offer Predictions for Loblaw Companies Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.44.

TSE L opened at C$113.38 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$90.46 and a 52 week high of C$124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$114.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

