Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.66 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $210.27 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.76 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

