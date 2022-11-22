Analysts Offer Predictions for Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will earn $5.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Target Stock Down 3.0 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Shares of TGT opened at $158.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

