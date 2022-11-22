Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $21.57

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGTI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Agiliti

About Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.