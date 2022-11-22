Analysts Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Target Price at $78.41

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.5 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $70.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.