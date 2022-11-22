Analysts Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Target Price at $144.50

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.50.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $4,358,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock valued at $69,219,328. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.