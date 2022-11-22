Analysts Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $148.45

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.