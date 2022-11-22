Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $41.14

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Barclays upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 9.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 3.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

