Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $64.25

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:ENV opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Envestnet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

