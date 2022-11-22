Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $64.25

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Envestnet Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:ENV opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.21.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
