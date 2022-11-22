Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALS. TD Securities cut shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of ALS opened at C$21.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

