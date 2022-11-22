Analysts Set Expectations for Cybin Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cybin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

CYBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Cybin stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Cybin has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Cybin by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 906,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 323,515 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cybin by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 370.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cybin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

