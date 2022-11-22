Analysts Set Expectations for Sims Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sims in a report issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share.

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sims Stock Performance

Sims Increases Dividend

Sims stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.92%.

Sims Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.