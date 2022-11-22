Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $106.00

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

FIS stock opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

