Analysts Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target at $54.80

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

