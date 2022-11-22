Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $164.60

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.60. Herc has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $194.90.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 601,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

